Applications now open for FBISD meal program

Fort Bend ISD is accepting applications for the district’s 2020-21 free or reduced-priced meals program. The program offers breakfast and lunch meals to eligible students at no or reduced costs to families in need.

Families wishing to register for the program must log in or create an account on FBISD’s SchoolCafe app, which can also be found online at schoolcafe. com/fbisd.

In order to qualify for free or reduced-cost meals, students must meet the following criteria:

Household income is at or below the income eligibility levels, or

Household receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation (FDPIR), or

Children with the status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant farm worker or displaced by a declared disaster, or enrolled in the Head Start program.

Applications will be accepted throughout the upcoming school year, according to the district. FBISD plans to start school Aug. 17.

FBISD said parents registering their children must have names of all household members, current income information for each household member, the last four digits of their social security number and the signature of an adult household member verifying the information.