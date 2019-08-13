Applications now open for Fort Bend ISD meals program

Families in need of assistance can now apply for Fort Bend ISD meal plans for the upcoming school year. Applications for the district’s free or reduced-price meals program can be made through FBISD’s new SchoolCafe app.

Families may apply at any time during the school year and are encouraged to do so in the event of unexpected circumstances such as the loss of a job.

Families who were approved for last school year will need to reapply to prevent a lapse in benefits for the 2019-20 school year.

Qualifying criteria for the program includes households with income at or below the income eligibility levels, those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or children with the status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant farm worker or displaced by a declared disaster, or enrolled in Head Start.

Families can contact FBISD’s Child Nutrition Department at 281-634-1855 or email mealapps@fortbendisd.com for more information.