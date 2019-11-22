Arcola officer charged with sexual assault

A police officer in Fort Bend County was arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct during an early November traffic stop.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said Arcola police officer Hector Aaron Ruiz was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with Sexual Assault and Official Oppression stemming from a traffic stop a few weeks prior.

A news release from the DA’s office said the arrest came after a woman said Ruiz stopped her vehicle earlier this month before coercing her to engage in a sexual act while he was on duty. A subsequent joint investigation by the Texas Rangers, Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, Arcola Police Department and Manvel Police Department led to Ruiz’s arrest.

Sexual assault is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Official Oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

“The utter violation of public trust that these allegations represent is heinous and disgraceful,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a statement. “My office will prosecute these criminal offenses to the fullest extent possible under the law.”