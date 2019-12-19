Area athletes ink letters of intent

For some, Wednesday was a normal “hump day.”

But for numerous area athletes, it was also a banner day marking the continuation of their athletic careers. Multiple area high schools had athletes ink their national letters of intent Dec. 18 during Early Signing Day.

Stafford High School led the way with four Division I football signees, the most its program has had in a single graduating class. Most notably, defensive end Robert Wooten signed with Virginia Tech. Wooten was second on the team with 73 tackles during the 2019 season while tying for the team lead with six sacks and seven tackles for loss. He is the first Spartan to sign with an Atlantic Coast Conference school.

Quarterback Cameron Peters (1,213 total yards, 14 touchdowns) will play at Texas-San Antonio. Defensive back Dabari Hawkins, who amassed 114 tackles in four seasons with the Spartans, will continue his playing career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Offensive lineman Marcus Smith signed to play at Southern Methodist University.

“I feel very fortunate to have had four young men in this program who are worthy of Division I programs looking at them. To be successful (at what we teach) is a great reward for us,” Stafford coach Ken Savanah said Thursday. “All of them are students of the game – they take pride in their play and what they do. Those traits are probably those that 90 percent of them at the Division I level have.”

Hightower had three football players ink letters of intent. Linebacker Christian Hood, who led the Hurricanes with 94 tackles and was second on the team with six sacks in 2019, signed with Duke University. Athlete Kobie Campbell will continue his journey close to home at Rice University, while offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo signed with Texas A&M.

“Of course we all want to go and win a state championship in this profession, but it’s a different type of proud when you get to see your kids sign that dotted line on National Signing Day,” Hightower co-defensive coordinator Shea Rodriguez tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Just ahead of Saturday’s state-title bout against Aledo, Marshall also had multiple players sign. Offensive lineman Larry Moore will get his chance at the next level with Texas Tech, while defensive back Avery Helm (three interceptions, six passes defended in 2019) will play at Florida. Running back Devon Achane signed with Texas A&M after announcing the decision last month.

Travis wide receiver Parker Washington officially became a Nittany Lion Monday morning, signing with Penn State. Washington amassed 2,821 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers.

Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi, who verbally committed to Texas A&M before the season, also made it official Wednesday morning. Ogunbiyi is the eighth-ranked offensive guard in the country and the 34th-ranked recruit in Texas, according to 247 Sports.

Elkins leading rusher Issiah Nixon signed Wednesday with Texas State. Nixon, who played just nine games in 2018 due to an injury, came back strong to help lead the Knights to an 8-3 finish with 793 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.

Austin wide receiver Troy Omeire signed to play at the University of Texas. Omeire, who flipped after committing to Texas A&M earlier this season, accumulated 906 yards and 10 touchdown catches this season. He had 2,432 yards and 31 receiving touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs.