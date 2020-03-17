Area businesses feeling impact of coronavirus scare

For four-and-a-half years, Namita Asthana has delighted customers with locally sourced and produced food made from scratch at her family-owned restaurant.

Over the last few weeks, however, the coronavirus scare has cut into her foot traffic as well as that of other Fort Bend County business owners. Asthana said there has been about a 50 percent decline during the last three weeks at Off The Vine Bistro in Missouri City.

“We’ve never been a very busy place, and our customers have kept us in business over the last four-and-a-half years,” she said.

Since March 4, Houston-area officials have reported about 30 cases of COVID-19. Nine people in the county have tested positive, according to Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, and George has signed a public health disaster declaration.

According to the World Health Organization, which last week declared the outbreak a pandemic, there have been more than 173,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 152 different countries, including more than 1,700 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 7,000 deaths globally.

“All of our businesses for the most part are dealing with older adults, so it’s definitely a big concern,” said Sterling Carter, who along with his brother, Stephen, owns three businesses in Fort Bend County.

While Sterling Staffing Solutions and their White Orchid Hospice in-home care have remained stable in the face of the scare, they have joined Asthana in feeling the impacts at their Sterling Physical Therapy and Wellness centers, one of which is located in Sugar Land. There has been about a 50 percent drop in patient visits, according to Carter.

“It’s pretty major in impacting businesses, and it’s more than likely going to get worse,” he said. “People aren’t going to want to go to their dentist appointments or the gym, the grocery stores or the malls. What we’re going to see is a decline in economy across the board with regards to retail and service sales.”

Carter said several precautions have been taken for Sterling Physical Therapy and Wellness as well as White Orchid Hospice to combat potential spread. At their physical therapy centers, administrative staff is working remotely to inform clients of up-to-date COVID-19 information, while in-office employees and trainers have undertaken stricter-than-normal hygiene practices. Meanwhile, they have begun coronavirus screening for their White Orchid patients as the clientele is largely older adults who are more vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19.

“(People) are apprehensive about getting out of the house, and of going to medical clinic where there are older people who have different ailments going on. I think there’s just a lot of fear,” Carter said. “We’re just trying to educate everyone as much as possible. … We’re going to have to see what happens. Right now, there’s just so many unknowns.”

Among recommendations from county officials have been to discourage large-group gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has suspended upcoming events through the end of the month in efforts to reduce the spread.

“Our temporary aggressive action now is the key to getting control sooner,” the organization said in a statement. “These strategies have been successfully implemented by the countries who have kept the spread low. An immediate adjustment to our lifestyle will get us back to business as usual faster.”

Asthana hopes to reassure her customers at Off The Vine, saying its tables have space between them. She also said her staff employs a strict cleaning and disinfecting regimen to help stave off potential contamination.

“We are not a heavily crowded restaurant and most of our customers know that. It’s not a place where people are sitting shoulder to shoulder,” she said. “That’s helped some of them come back and realize we’re keeping that distance. … I’m just going to keep focusing on having the glass half-full, not half-empty.”

Carter echoed the sentiment despite the dip in business, and offered a message of hope for residents and business owners alike.

“We don’t want everyone to panic. Everyone needs to be safe and practice safe hygiene, but we have to continue business as usual. If we don’t, we’ll have an economy issue going on,” he said. “We need to continue to service people in Fort Bend and take care of each other. We’ve been through so much over the years and made it through.”