Area community center picked as food bank distribution site

On Tuesday, Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center at 1111 Collins Rd. in Richmond opened as one of the Houston Food Bank’s Neighborhood Super Sites.

The community will host large-scale food distributions from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each Tuesday until further notice, aiming to serve low-income area residents struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly one in four people living in Richmond-Rosenberg lives in poverty – the highest poverty level in Fort Bend County – according to a news release from Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities estimates the site will be able to serve up to 1,500 families with each distribution. Volunteers will provide each family up to 60 pounds of food such as canned goods, fresh produce, frozen meats and fresh milk.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to provide a consistent selection of nutritious food to more people in need,” Mamie George Community Center Executive Director Gladys Brumfield-James said.

Those wishing to receive food must register in advance through the Houston Food Bank’s system by texting 94502 with the letters HFBNSS, and report to the community center each Tuesday by 10:30 a.m.

For more information, visit CatholicCharities.org/COVIDFoodDistribution. Those interested in volunteering should contact Dottie Bateman at dbateman@CatholicCharities.org or 281-202-6222.