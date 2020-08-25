Area school districts to close ahead of Hurricane Laura

Fort Bend ISD announced Tuesday that all of its schools and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Laura making landfall on the Gulf Coast. Stafford MSD later announced the the district would be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Closures include all learning centers, feeding programs and special education programs. SMSD said its remote learning will continue for the rest of week, and meal delivery will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

“We will continue to monitor and evaluate the local conditions and communicate plans…as additional information becomes available,” FBISD said in a news release.

The FBISD Board of Trustees will also hold an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider actions related to response efforts associated with Laura’s possible landfall. Community members can watch the meeting at fortbendisd.com/august25livestream.

For up-to-date information and updates, visit fortbendisd.com or staffordmsd.org.