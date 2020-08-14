Area organizations hosting school supply drive in Sugar Land

As kids prepare to go back to school in a virtual setting, several area organizations are trying to make sure Fort Bend County families have the supplies they need for the year.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, the Aga Khan Council for the Southwest United States will host a school supply drive in the parking lot of the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center, 1700 First Colony Blvd. in Sugar Land.

The collaborative event between i-CERV, the Fort Bend Interfaith Community and Fort Bend ISD will have volunteers on hand for the drive-through event, which will benefit FBISD students and their families. All items collected during the drive will be donated to FBISD’s Collaborative Communities Department and Shared Dreams program.

Residents can come by the center to donate items such as writing utensils, notebooks, folders, backpacks, headphones for laptops and more. In order to maintain social distancing, volunteers equipped with masks and gloves will take donated items from a vehicle, or residents can leave donated items outside their vehicle for volunteers to pick up.