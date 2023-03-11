Art in the Bend to be held in Richmond on March 25

The Historic Richmond Association will host the annual Art in the Bend festival on Morton Street in downtown Richmond on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The free event will feature local fine art artisans, a Motor Madness car enthusiast show and introduce new festival that invites attendees to bring their pets to join the festivities with Cisco Tucker’s Bark in the Park competition.
“There are a lot of choices in festivals this time of year”, Jessica Huang, committee chair of Art In The Bend, said in a news release. “What we offer is a unique experience not found in the big cities. Richmond, the county seat of Fort Bend County is full of Texas history and local flair. Our festivals focus on family, friends, and community intermingled with Texas passions: art, cars, dogs, music and food.”
Parking is free with easy access. Morton Street features historic buildings, local restaurants, and shopping.
“Richmond is a great city to base out of to spend the weekend experiencing Texas hospitality from our Richmond Rocks local charm to the historical sites in the heart of Richmond where you can also explore unique boutiques or an intimate wine bar," Huang said.
Develop Richmond is the event’s headline sponsor. Art In The Bend is accepting applications for artisans, food trucks and has opportunities for businesses to be included as Art Aficionado Sponsors. Visit artinthebend.com for for information.
