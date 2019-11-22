Bush HS team named finalist in STEM competition

A Bush High School STEM team has been named a state finalist in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

This is the second consecutive year Bush has been named a state finalist, and the team is one of 300 selected from a pool of more than 2,000 entries across the country. The competition encourages students in grades 6-12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills creatively to solve a community challenge.

Bush’s team, called ANN-Tech and consisting of sophomores Rodrigo Cabrera, Nolan Nguyen, Noel Obi and Ayah Said, created the Soteria bracelet, a multi-faceted alert system that helps prevent deaths of children and adults. The digital bracelet was inspired by popular models and features a removable pin on the side to allow users to discretely alert emergency contacts when in danger, while the temperature and heart-rate sensors automatically signal a threat to the user’s heart.

Team ANN-Tech also created its own nonprofit organization that provides mentoring services to students in STEM classes at Crockett Middle School in Richmond. As a state finalist, Team ANN-Tech was awarded a Samsung tablet that will be presented to its team sponsor, Richard Embrick of Crockett Middle School, for use in his STEM classroom.