Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Bush HS team named finalist in STEM competition

by Leave a Comment

Rodrigo Cabrera, Nolan Nguyen, Ayah Said and Noel Obi with Team ANN-Tech received gift cards from Energy Houston for making it to nationals for the Annual Shell Oil Sea Perch Underwater Robotics competition this summer. (Contributed photo)

A Bush High School STEM team has been named a state finalist in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

Team members are shown during the eCybermission national competition. (Contributed photo)

This is the second consecutive year Bush has been named a state finalist, and the team is one of 300 selected from a pool of more than 2,000 entries across the country. The competition encourages students in grades 6-12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills creatively to solve a community challenge.

Bush’s team, called ANN-Tech and consisting of sophomores Rodrigo Cabrera, Nolan Nguyen, Noel Obi and Ayah Said, created the Soteria bracelet, a multi-faceted alert system that helps prevent deaths of children and adults. The digital bracelet was inspired by popular models and features a removable pin on the side to allow users to discretely alert emergency contacts when in danger, while the temperature and heart-rate sensors automatically signal a threat to the user’s heart.

Team ANN-Tech also created its own nonprofit organization that provides mentoring services to students in STEM classes at Crockett Middle School in Richmond. As a state finalist, Team ANN-Tech was awarded a Samsung tablet that will be presented to its team sponsor, Richard Embrick of Crockett Middle School, for use in his STEM classroom.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *