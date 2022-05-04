A woman was home alone in a high-end Sugar Land home when the doorbell rang. She didn’t answer it, assuming the person would go away. She went back to the bedroom near a wall of glass facing their pool when suddenly she heard something crash against the glass a few feet away.
Normally when that happens the paver (or rock) goes through the glass, the intruder follows it, and is gone within minutes before any police can arrive. In this event, he would have run right into the woman.
Instead, the paver bounced off the glass. It cracked the glass but there was no breach, no broken glass all over the room and in the carpet, no hole to worry about, no need to call the glass company for an emergency visit, no possibility that the rains later that day will come in and spread mold. There was no personal confrontation between the woman and the robber. The impact of the crash startled her, causing her to scream. And the guy -- who had assumed no one was home -- took off.
All of that, Michael Fjetland said, was because of Armor Glass Security Films’ special high-tech, polycarbonate 8 Mil Security Film that “armors your glass,” which he said is every building’s weakest link.
“Every piece of glass on the planet is an accident waiting to happen,” he said. “By applying this film, you’re basically making it an aftermarket impact window. It’s armoring your glass that you already have.”
Fjetland is the president and founder of Armor Glass Security Films. The company is based at 12926 Dairy Ashford Rd. in Sugar Land, but Fjetland said the company provides security film for homes, commercial businesses, schools, and more across the Houston region to protect from burglars, hurricanes, solar heat, and UV rays.
He initially started Armor Glass in 2008 after hearing about it secondhand from a Houston resident. After looking into it and studying its effects, he said it was a no-brainer to start given the Houston region’s hurricane and additional risks.
“I’ve never found another technology that is as practical and cost-effective,” he said.
Armor Glass’s products are rated for Miami Dade Hurricane-force winds and “large missile” impacts such as a rock or a brick, according to Fjetland, and was installed on the Sugar Land woman’s windows by Armor Glass just a few weeks earlier.
The same film was installed on the Pentagon and federal buildings after 911, Fjetland said, but costs a fraction of impact glass and shutters that are three to ten times more per square foot. Those options, Fjetland said, don’t cut the solar heat up to 50 percent – saving energy costs – or cut harmful UV that causes skin cancer and furnishings to fade by 99 percent. Armor Glass Security Film, however, does.
The company has installed the films in schools for shooter protection, as Fjetland said it delays a shooter at the glass entrance instead of blowing it out with a hail of bullets in one second. They have also installed on glass at NASA’s Mission Control, numerous Whataburger restaurants, homes, storefronts, hospitals, offices and schools.
On a residence, he said it’s a lifetime warranty. On a commercial building, it’s a 12-year warranty. Armor Glass films have prevented numerous break-in attempts on homes and storefronts, Fjetland said, while providing all-day and year-round hurricane-force wind protection. So he said there is no need to “board up” for a storm.
He said those considering buying think of Armor Glass security film as “invisible burglar bars” or “invisible shutters.” It has prevented little kids from being hurt, among other protections, according to Fjetland.
“We’re the only company who does nothing but security film,” he said. “…Glass has not changed – it’s as fragile as it ever was. So by doing this one simple thing, people are protecting their family and their property from both human intrusion and Mother Nature.”
Experts say it will be Houston’s third above-average storm season in a row. It’s too late to call when the storm has a name. Armor Glass: Don’t leave home or live in one without it. Check them out at www.ArmorGlass.com and contact them for a free quote before hurricane season kicks off June 1.
This article was paid content for the Fort Bend Star.
