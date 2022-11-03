Crews aren’t set to complete the $4 million renovation at Missouri City’s Township Square until 2023, but already things are starting to look a little different.
Representatives with the commercial real estate firm KM Realty have announced several new tenants for the shopping center near the intersection of FM 1092 and Township Lane, along with a newly-renovated clocktower, complete with a colorful new mural.
“With the size of the property and its history as a community gathering place, we had the foundation for something special,” said Steven Stone, vice president for KM Realty. “We’ve spent a lot of time ensuring that this property stands apart from others by securing permission through city council for unique and eclectic signage, analyzing successful shopping centers within the urban core, sourcing materials from as far away as France, finding great local artists, and investing in upgraded design elements, all of which we believe will be appreciated by our tenants and their customers.”
Even before the ongoing renovation project, Township Square already boasted some of Missouri City’s most well-known businesses, such as Brandani’s Restaurant and Wine Bar and Old Hickory Inn BBQ, among others.
But no one had renovated the site since Township Square first opened in 1984, according to officials with KM Realty.
The ongoing renovations have already drawn in several new tenants.
Mike Ouano, owner of Bean Here Coffee, and Ryan Borinaga have plans to open a new coffee shop, called Fellowship Coffee Co., in Township Square, according to a news release.
“It is definitely a buzz within the city,” Borinaga said. “Many of my friends and family love it. Our space for the coffee shop has the most perfect view of the clock tower, which we are absolutely thrilled about.”
The new coffee shop will feature light, natural colors in a modern space, according to a news release.
A new barber shop, called Duck Barber Shop, is set to debut in the shopping center as well, according to the release.
Finally, an unnamed business has leased more than 6,000 square feet of space in the shopping center to open a new restaurant, according to the release.
A design firm, called United by Design, enlisted local artists to paint a new 54-foot mural on the clock tower that pays homage to the surrounding area, according to the release.
In addition to the new arrivals, many of Township Square’s mainstays are set to remain in the shopping center for the foreseeable future, according to the release.
Old Hickory Inn BBQ, Brandani’s Burgers, Tacos and Brews, Bollycurves Fitness and Fair Ladies Nails will all remain at the shopping center along with several local favorites such as Sugar’s Cajun Cuisine & Bar, EudyBelles Furniture and more, according to the release.
“We’re really pleased that the tenants of Township Square have chosen to continue their tenancy at the shopping center,” Stone said. “They’ve embraced the vision and appreciated the upgrades.”
Upgrades at the 67,000-square foot center include replacing windows and doors, installing metal canopies and fabric awnings, adding patios and improving the common areas, among other improvements, according to the release.
Officials with KM Realty plan to announce more about the renovated center ahead of a planned 2023 grand opening, according to the release.
