The sounds of an excavator moving and workers shoveling dirt break up what is otherwise a quiet weekday afternoon at Sugar Land Town Square.
Walking along the development’s streets, it’s hard not to notice all the construction, from the big sections marked off with tape to the mounds of dirt.
As businesses begin to emerge from the worst of the pandemic shutdowns, developers at Sugar Land Town Square, business owners and new businesses have begun pouring millions of dollars into the upscale Fort Bend County shopping destination.
The goal is to keep the location competitive in a retail arena that has changed dramatically in recent years, according to Matt Ragan, the director of retail programming and operations for Rebees, a Dallas-based real estate company that handles development on much of Sugar Land Town Square.
“We definitely want to keep some retail there,” Ragan said. “But we ultimately want Sugar Land Town Square to be a 21st century version of a social, political and commercial hub of Sugar Land. Sugar Land Town Square isn’t just a shopping area. It’s also the social and political and culture epicenter of the community.”
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated what was already a nationwide shift in retail sales, with more shoppers switching to e-commerce sites. In-person sales declined by as much as 45 percent at times during the pandemic, according to a RetailDive analysis.
Ever since Rebees took over as one of the major retail developers at the site in late 2019, the company began work on overhauling the site to better reflect what shoppers might look like in the future, Ragan said.
That includes a multi-million-dollar landscape overhaul to the western half of the development, providing more shade and greenery to encourage people to walk through Sugar Land Town Square, he said.
Ragan declined to give specific dollar amounts, but added that some restaurants and businesses have also spent millions to upgrade their facilities and increase outdoor seating.
The Rouxpour Restaurant & Bar, for instance, inked a $75,000 agreement with the city of Sugar Land to almost double the restaurant’s outdoor seating capacity, up to about 130 outdoor seats, according to company owners.
“We’re working with tenants to help them create new, modern storefronts,” Ragan said. “You’re seeing those pop up. Perry’s Steakhouse just finished theirs.”
Over the next year, Rebees expects about 12 additional storefronts will come online in Sugar Land Town Square, Ragan said.
Included in that will be something the landlord hopes will draw visitors from across the region to Sugar Land Town Square, Ragan said.
California-based Department of Wonder is set for a grand opening on April 23, and Rebees expects that might be transformational for the space, Ragan said.
The 10,000-square foot facility will serve as a visual terminus for the entire area, Ragan said. The creative minds behind Department of Wonder have pioneered virtual reality entertainment and this newest venture should be no different, Ragan said.
Another popular arrival across from the Department of Wonder will be B.B. Italia, an upscale Italian restaurant, Ragan said. Construction on that project is set to begin soon, and owners hope to open the restaurant sometime in late summer, Ragan said.
“With a lot of projects like Sugar Land Town Square, they used to be physically designed around retail that is no longer salient,” Ragan said. “People don’t shop at big box retail stores anymore. So, what takes over that space?”
For those behind Sugar Land Town Square, the answer might lie with businesses like the Department of Wonder.
