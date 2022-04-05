Medical administrators along with county and city leaders gathered last month to celebrate breaking ground on a new, 33,000-square foot Kelsey-Seybold clinic in Stafford.
The project is just the latest construction effort in Stafford that could one day change the face of the business-friendly community, joining several other major real estate projects also under construction elsewhere in town.
While communities across the country have seen business suffer during the coronavirus pandemic, Stafford hit a milestone over the last 12 months, collecting a city record of about $24.86 million in sales tax revenue, according to Camille Scott, spokesperson for the city. That’s an increase from about $12.79 million in 2010.
“It appears that, if you build it, they will come,” Stafford Mayor Cecil Willis said in a recent interview.
In conversations with the Fort Bend Star, executives for Kelsey-Seybold as well as a real estate investment firm cited the community’s proximity to other industry, its location in a quickly-growing Fort Bend County and the lack of city sales taxes as reasons businesses have been quick to move there.
“Stafford has become a target market for us because it’s a very business-friendly community,” said Cory Driskill, the managing director of the Houston branch office for Crow Holdings Industrial, a Dallas-based industrial real estate company.
Crow Holdings Industrial is currently at work on two separate projects in Stafford, combining to be more than 1 million square feet of industrial office space, Driskill said.
The first of those projects, called Weatherford Farms, just finished construction and features three buildings at 13223 Murphy Road combining for 568,084 square feet of space, Driskill said.
The second project is called Kirkwood Industrial, Driskill said. It will feature two industrial buildings at 13015 and 12855 S. Kirkwood Road, combining for about 550,000 square feet of space, Driskill said.
Driskill estimated each project requires more than $40 million to develop.
Stafford has become central to the company’s future because of the lack of a city property tax, and also because of its central location, Driskill said.
“It sits in the middle of all these major freeways – 59, 90, Beltway 8,” Driskill said. “It’s a really good launching pad for industrial distribution tenants. It has quick access to all the population business centers.”
Unlike many industries that have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, industrial development has seen an uptick in business because of the shift toward ecommerce, Driskill said.
“Brick and mortar retailers are realizing they need an online presence,” Driskill said. “So, even before the pandemic, ecommerce as a percentage of retail sales was about 15 percent. When the pandemic hit, that jumped to the 20s percent. And it’s still going up. But it all requires warehouse space.”
Willis echoed some of Driskill’s claims, explaining he’d heard Freeport’s port expansion combined with the state expanding State Highway 36 might be to responsible for the city’s current business surge.
“They’ve put in a gigantic railyard outside Kendleton that takes the stuff from the port and ships it everywhere,” Willis said. “The first two stops are Rosenberg and Stafford, where there’s a lot of available land.”
But for the medical industry expanding into Fort Bend, it’s not taxes or shipping that’s the draw, but the population growth, said Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold’s chief legal and strategic planning officer.
“If you look at the population around Stafford’s trade area – Meadows Place, parts of Alief, Rayburn and Sharpstown – and count up patients with health insurance, your target market is around 100,000 potential patients,” Ro said. “That’s a mature market.”
Kelsey-Seybold is at work on a two-story, 33,000 square foot clinic at the Grid, a 192-acre, mixed use development built on the former Texas Instruments campus, according to the hospital. The new facility will be at 11211 Nexus Avenue, off State Highway 59, between Kirkwood Road and West Airport Drive, according to a news release.
The clinic will offer primary and specialty healthcare for adults and children, according to Kelsey-Seybold, and will have space for 15 providers with the possibility of expanding up to 27 providers in the future. Patients will have convenient access to on-site imaging, including routine X-ray, ultrasound and 3D mammography, according to the news release, in addition to services such as cardiac stress testing, echocardiography and lab services.
Ro said the Stafford clinic wouldn’t be the group’s last expansion into the Fort Bend County market. While declining to provide specifics, Ro said he’d have more information to share soon.
Construction on the new clinic will last about nine months, with an extra month to prepare the clinic to open, Ro said.
The Stafford clinic will be the fourth location in Fort Bend County once completed, joining existing clinics at 7010 State Highway 6 in Sienna, 11555 University Blvd. in Sugar Land and 22121 FM 1093 in Katy.
