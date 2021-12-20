A new, 37-acre mixed-use development is slated to rise by the end of 2023 to take advantage of what developers hope will be new traffic in Rosenberg thanks to the EpiCenter development, according to a news release.
Satya, a Houston-based real estate consulting firm, announced this month it has planned a mixed-use development with more than 300 apartments, retail, restaurants and more near the corner of State Highway 36 and State Highway 59, according to the release.
The development coincides with work on the $120 million EpiCenter project, which county leaders envision as a destination and multi-use venue for years to come.
Construction on the 195,000-square foot arena began in November and could last up to 20 months, according to developers on that project.
“With the EpiCenter event and convention center opening later next year, we see a need for a mixed-use development of this caliber for the city,” said Sunny Bathija, CEO of Satya. “We look forward to announcing additional retail and restaurant openings soon.”
The nearby mixed-use development will feature a four-story apartment complex with 312 apartments along with 17 acres of retail, such as Starbucks, Harbor Freight, Whataburger and more, according to the news release.
Construction on the mixed-use development will begin in the summer of 2022, with the project set to end in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.