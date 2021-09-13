Small businesses and nonprofits in Fort Bend County now have even more incentive to try and hire new workers thanks to a new program recently launched by the county.
On Sept. 8, County Judge KP George announced the launch of the county’s new “Get Hired” program. The program will offer employers hiring incentives to attract employees and encourage workers to stay employed by paying incentives after 90 days of continuous employment, according to a news release from the county.
The release said grant awards will be available to qualified business and organization applicants that earn between $25,000 and $5 million in annual revenue. The program is funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Employment incentives to be paid after 90 days of employment will be:
- $500 for those earning up to $15 an hour or $30,000 a year;
- $750 for those earning $15.01-20.00 per hour or $40,000 a year;
- $1,000 for those earning $20.01-25.00 per hour or $50,000 a year
In order to qualify, the county said a business or nonprofit must have anywhere from 1-50 employees and been active as of Dec. 31, 2020. They must also operate within Fort Bend County and expect to remain operational through the end of 2024, according to the county.
“The labor market is very tight, we all know that and these challenges are not just a local issue, it is all over the country that we are facing this,” George said. “We are still in a pandemic and we are finding ways to restore our businesses back to normal.”
For full details on the program and to register a business, visit fortbendcounty.com/get-hired.
