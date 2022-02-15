McElvy Partners, the Houston-based company that publishes the Fort Bend Star and other community newspapers, is hosting an upcoming event that will connect small businesses to the resources and knowledge they need to ignite their ventures in 2022.
The Ignite Small Biz Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy Rd., in Houston. It will feature educational masterclasses, impactful networking opportunities and a variety of resources and vendors that can help small businesses grow and thrive.
“Small businesses, now more than ever before, need access to resources and information,” said Adrian Garson, the vice president of events and promotions for McElvy Partners. “We aim to provide that with an in-person event that allows small businesses to interface with companies who can not only serve but improve the small business community.”
The Ignite expo is free to attend for community members and will include free refreshments as well as giveaways and raffle prizes. Registration is required and can be completed at mcelvypartners.com/ignite, with those who sign up automatically entered into the raffle contest.
Participating small businesses can purchase tables or other vendor spaces by visiting mcelvypartners.com/ignite. Early bird pricing is available.
The event is expected to include a couple hundred attendees, Garson said, and the state’s latest public health guidance for COVID-19 will be followed.
“One of our goals, as a company that has been in the Houston market for more than 65 years, is to find ways to connect small businesses with their customers,” said Jonathan McElvy, the president and CEO of McElvy Partners. “In our newspapers, we’ve done that through advertising, but before the pandemic, we had developed wonderful events in this community that brought people together. The world of marketing is so complex today, but there’s still nothing better than getting in front of people and talking. We’re happy we can start doing that again.”
Visit the aforementioned event website or email adrian@mcelvypartners.com for more information.
