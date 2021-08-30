An increasing number of businesses and organizations in Fort Bend County have begun to mandate that employees and visitors receive the coronavirus vaccine as a term of employment, amid spiking numbers of cases of the delta variant.
The trend comes shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week gave full approval to the first coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer’s, which will be marketed as Comirnaty for those over 16 years of age, according to the administration.
Keri Schmidt, president and CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, for instance, told the Fort Bend Star she didn’t have numbers on exactly how many businesses were instituting vaccine mandates, but she’d recently held a retreat with the organization’s newest leadership class at which she required attendees to be vaccinated.
The chamber is also hosting a class on vaccine hesitancy, she said.
“I spoke with the leading infectious disease specialist in the area,” she said. “We required a copy of the vaccine card, testing within two days of departure, masks were mandatory for inside events and we had them complete a medical questionnaire the day before we left.”
Because of the late decision, about 10 of the 55 people that signed up couldn’t attend, but Schmidt didn’t get much pushback over the decision, she said.
“I did not get any pushback other than folks who were disappointed in not being able to go this year,” she said. “I did get an overwhelmingly positive response from the remaining class, who were relieved to know that their fellow classmates were vaccinated.”
Regional hospitals, in many ways, led the trend of more businesses requiring that their employees get vaccinated.
Houston Methodist, for instance, which has a campus in Sugar Land, became the first hospital in the country to mandate vaccines for its 26,000 employees, according to Patti Muck, the hospital’s public relations program manager in Houston.
“Since Houston Methodist announced the vaccine mandate in March, thousands of hospitals, institutions and businesses around the country have followed our lead,” she said.
As of last week, the hospital had more than 850 patients hospitalized with coronavirus across eight campuses, Muck said.
“Many people have said they want to wait for FDA approval before being vaccinated, and many institutions said they would require vaccinations after FDA approval,” said Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist. “That time is now, and we are hopeful this will move the needle on getting more Americans vaccinated and making our society safer.”
Beginning more recently, businesses outside of the medical profession have begun requiring vaccines as a term of employment as well.
Dallas-based Texas Instruments, for instance, earlier this month sent out an internal email mandating all employees and contractors be vaccinated by Oct. 29 or be fired, according to an article on NBC DFW. The company maintains a large facility in Sugar Land, with more than 230 employees.
Officials with the company did not respond to a request for comment about the decision as of Monday afternoon.
Jeffrey Wiley, the president of the Greater Fort Bend Economic Development Council, echoed his colleague at the chamber, saying he wasn’t sure exactly what businesses in the area had planned, but adding he thought more would institute mandates because of the FDA approval.
“I think FDA approval may increase the chances that companies take a more firm stance going forward,” he said. “Most of the discussion on vaccine mandates seem to be national in scope, from my perspective.”
