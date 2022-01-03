The Fort Bend Chamber is ringing in the New Year by welcoming a new group of members to its leadership team.
Kevin Riles of Missouri City-based Kevin Riles Commercial Real Estate is the chamber’s 2022 chairman of the board, the organization said in a news release, and is also welcoming 15 new board members who are starting the first of their two-year terms.
Prior to his appointment as chairman of the board, the chamber said Riles served as served as the organization’s 2020 Business & Professional Division Chair. He is a 2019 Fort Bend Leadership Forum graduate and the 2021 Chairman’s Award winner.
“I’m eager to continue to work on issues and initiatives that keep our business climate strong,” he said. “As a Fort Bend County native, I look forward to seeing our region prosper and grow in the new year.”
Riles will head the executive leadership team that includes immediate past-chair Janice Suchyta, chair-elect King Banerjee and legal counsels Keith Borgfeldt and Dustin Fessler.
The new board members beginning their two-year terms this month are:
- Allison Bond, Johnson Development
- Rick Conley, FLUOR
- Ahman Dhuka, US Global Fuels
- Lupe Garcia, Whitley Penn
- Andrew Gillmore, Audi Sugar land
- Jennifer Goodall, Primeway Federal Credit Union
- Melissa Hoffman, Dearborn & Creggs
- Ginny Moon, Summus Industries
- Kevin Murphree, HCSS
- Joop Orange, Soaring & Company
- Mihir Patel, Allegiance Bank
- Shana Scott, Smart Financial Credit Union
- Kalika Sinha, Code Ninjas
- Qiara Suggs, TDECU
- Carl Willis, Frost Bank
For more information on the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, visit the organization’s website at fortbendchamber.com/.
