Melissa Harrington and Emily Castro have been best friends for a long time, from the time they first met on the soccer pitch at Texas A&M University to their years spent as next-door neighbors after both moving to Houston.
But most recently, the duo has been hard at work on their business dream – an online premium seafood delivery business that ships frozen fish across the country and includes guidance on how to prepare the food, called Fish Fixe.
Harrington, who lives in Sugar Land, and the Katy resident Castro have been working on expanding the business since launching it in 2017, and recently received a major boost after appearing last week on ABC’s popular television series "Shark Tank."
“It was such a rush,” Castro said. “You’re going in, it’s the biggest pitch of our lives. We don’t remember parts of it.”
The Fort Bend County business partners took part in a somewhat dramatic Nov. 12 episode. Castro and Harrington went into the presentation seeking a $200,000 investment for about 8 percent equity in Fish Fixe.
Initially, shark Kevin O’Leary was the only one to make an offer to the Fort Bend County friends, under which he would provide the investment for 33.3 percent equity in the company. Harrington and Castro made a counteroffer of 25 percent, but O’Leary declined, and then shark Lori Greiner offered to invest at the 25 percent mark.
Harrington and Castro quickly agreed.
Beyond successfully pitching their business on a nationally-known television show, the appearance on "Shark Tank" has also been a game-changer for Harrington and Castro in several other ways, they said.
For one, Castro achieved her dream of appearing on the show, being a longtime fan of it, she said.
“I’d always dreamed of appearing on it,” she said. “Before this, when I was working in a full-time job, I’d always watch 'Shark Tank' in my free time.”
Their appearance never would have happened without Harrington’s help, Castro explained. Back in college, Castro played as a sweeper, or defender on the Aggies’ team, while Harrington was a striker. That mentality – of a goal-scorer and defensive-minded player – also define their role in business as well, Castro said.
In this case, Castro was never quite sure Fish Fixe was ready to go on "Shark Tank," so Harrington submitted them and then informed Castro, according to Castro.
“I’m glad she did,” Castro said.
Since the episode aired, Fish Fixe has also seen a sizeable uptick both in business and also other calls from vendors seeking to help them solve their shipping logistics issues, Castro said.
The business partners went on "Shark Tank," in part, to try to solve pandemic-related issues surrounding their shipping to the west and east coasts, they said. Before the pandemic, most of their business was local, around the Houston region all the way into Louisiana.
But with more people stuck at home, orders from California and New York have trended up, meaning the Fort Bend business is spending more money to ship to new customers, they explained.
Harrington and Castro won over the sharks in no small part because of their business background before launching Fish Fixe. Harrington, a native of southern Louisiana, has worked in the seafood wholesale business since graduating from college and operates a warehouse with her husband.
Castro, meanwhile, began her career in the wine and spirits industry and has connections with many in the food business, she said.
“I’m thrilled to be investing in and partnering with the Fish Fixe team,” Greiner said. “Melissa and Emily are fantastic entrepreneurs, the product is so fresh and wonderful, some of the best seafood I’ve ever enjoyed right to my door.”
Those interested in learning more about the company can visit fishfixe.com. The delivery service offers all kinds of seafood options, including Norwegian salmon, wild-caught haddock, mahi mahi and many other items – all portioned into 6-ounce cuts, individually packaged and delivered to customers’ homes, according to a company news release.
