The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization.
Plans to build a new low-income housing development have been in the works for several years, starting when the George Foundation donated the land and continuing until the city of Richmond approved plats for the project over the summer, said Jessica Holland, director of development for Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity.
“Now, more than ever, the cost of everything is ridiculous,” she said. “Inflation is bad and wages haven’t raised. And now you have companies on Wall Street buying up developments to turn a profit.”
The hope is that crews in early 2023 will begin construction on the first home in the Hope on the Brazos subdivision, Holland said.
Once complete, the subdivision will include 15 new homes on 12,000 square foot lots, she said. Administrators with the nonprofit organization hope to build somewhere between three to five homes per year until reaching the 15-home capacity, she said.
Interested parties will then apply to move into the homes, she said. The organization will hold the mortgage and have residents reach 30- or 40-year agreements to pay for the home at 0 percent interest, Holland said.
A mortgage might range between $450 to $750 depending on the market value of the house, she said.
Administrators with Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity have found that many of those they’ve built homes for before have a history of paying rent on time, but just can’t qualify for a mortgage, even if it would be less expensive than the cost of rent, she said.
“We’ve found those people can use that extra money on important things like food, education and childcare,” she said.
The nonprofit group is not the only organization in Fort Bend County to announce new low-income housing plans in recent months.
State and local leaders last month gathered in Richmond to celebrate the opening of a $17.6 million apartment complex meant to replace some of the low-income housing lost during 2017’s Hurricane Harvey.
The Huntington at Richmond - a $17.6 million project funded through federal disaster recovery grants - will provide about 76 percent of its 140 apartments to low-to-moderate income residents, according to officials with the Texas General Land Office.
The average median household income in Fort Bend County was about $100,189 in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. But about 7.4 percent of the county’s 858,527 residents live in poverty, or about 63,530 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
A report from the website, Affordable Housing Online, shows that there are about 29 affordable apartment properties in Fort Bend County with a combined 3,421 units.
But about half of all Fort Bend County families are renting homes as opposed to buying them, Holland said. And a high percentage of residents are spending more than 50 percent of their income on housing, she said.
