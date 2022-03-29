A working farm in Richmond’s Harvest Green subdivision has earned a federal recognition for its dedication to producing organic food.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently gave the Harvest Green Village Farm a stamp of approval, certifying that produce grown there is organic, according to a news release from Harvest Green.
In order to be certified, a farm must demonstrate that crops have been grown without using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Before applying for certification, the release said Village Farm underwent a three-year “transition process” to ensure that the soil was free from contaminates.
The Richmond community’s 12-acre working farm is now one of only three certified organic vegetable farms in the Southeast Texas area, according to the release.
“I was surprised,” said Agmenity Chief Operations Officer Jason Justin Myers, which manages the farm. “It’s just wild that we are only the third in the region to go through the process.”
For more information about Harvest Green, visit https://www.harvestgreentexas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.