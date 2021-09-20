But now that the development is starting to sell some homes, it’s also become part of a hot real estate market across the region in recent months.
“We didn’t open for sales until we had lots developed, which was in June,” Davison said. “And since June, we’ve sold almost 50 homes. It’s become one of the best-selling communities in Houston.”
Once fully-developed, the 85-acre Mandola Farms development just east of downtown Richmond will feature more than 250 lots, lakes, trails, a community park and a splash pad, among other amenities, according to a city news release.
The development’s immediate popularity, coming outside the Fort Bend County communities in closest proximity to Houston, is another sign that the population continues to grow across the county, Davison said.
“Families and businesses continue to locate here to Richmond, so with Mandola Farms now an option for families to call home, it is a great residential choice,” City Manager Terri Vela said.
The community also benefits from a low overall tax rate of 2.41 percent, Davison said.
“We’ve been able to offer tremendous value,” he said.
Meritage and Coventry Homes are both offering homes in the development, according to Davison. Meritage still has another 67 lots that won’t be developed until the first quarter of 2022, Davison said.
