How to Prepare Your Finances for a Recession

A recession happens when economic activity declines. People might experience layoffs and higher prices, and they may find it harder to make ends meet. The time to prepare for a potential recession is now, especially if you already have enough to get by right now. Taking a few steps can make it easier on your finances if a recession does hit.
Think About Your Credit
Having credit is important at any time, but especially during a recession. You need credit for everything from purchasing a home to taking out a personal loan to covering school expenses. If you do not have credit, you may not be able to get a loan, or if you do, you may get unfavorable interest rates. If you do not have much credit history, you can look at some tips from Earnest on how to build credit.
Work on Your Emergency Savings
Having a good emergency fund should be one of your top priorities because it might be that you rely on it during a recession or personal emergency. You should have at least six to eight months of expenses in an account you can easily access, such as a checking or savings account. If you are an independent contractor, the only income earner in the household, or work in a non-essential industry, you should have even more set aside. Retirees are often advised to have a year’s worth set aside so they do not need to sell their long-term investments, as selling when the market is down can greatly reduce future income.
If you do not have any savings set aside to jumpstart your emergency fund, start making small contributions each week or paycheck. You can figure out the grocery chains with lowest prices and change your weekly shopping habits, allocating the difference in funds towards your savings goals. Any additional income, such as a raise or tax refund, should go into the account until you have the minimum set aside.
Take Care of Debt Now
Interest rates have been gradually increasing, and if you have any type of debt, these rates are not a good thing. If you have more than one debt, you could look to debt consolidation, which means you get one loan to pay off the other balances. This will help reduce interest costs and streamline everything. Another option is to pay off the highest interest balance first, while making minimum payments on everything else. Once that is gone, you can move on to the one with the next highest interest rate.
Keep Your Investments
When the market experiences a downturn, it might be tempting to sell instead of holding onto your investments. You might not like the idea of holding onto your portfolio when you see it losing value. However, making these types of emotional-based decisions could be a mistake. Selling in a market that is low can result in losses, and it may take a long time to get it back. You may find it is better to keep your investments through the highs and lows of the market. The market can rebound at any time, and this can bring your portfolio back to where it needs to be. Building wealth requires weathering some volatility.
