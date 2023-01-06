Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opened a two-story, 33,000-square-foot clinic on January 3 in The Grid, a 192-acre, mixed-use development in Stafford.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Stafford is located at 11211 Nexus Ave., off the Southwest Freeway between Kirkwood Road and W. Airport Boulevard, providing medical care access to those living in Stafford and the surrounding communities of Meadows Place, Alief, Braeburn, and North Missouri City.
The clinic has room for up to 15 providers and will offer adult and pediatric primary and specialty healthcare, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Pulmonary Medicine. An OB/GYN provider will join the clinic shortly after opening. Additional specialties planned for this location include Behavioral Health, Podiatry, Orthopedics – Sports Medicine, Endocrinology, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology, and Allergy.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Stafford also offers convenient access to on-site imaging, including routine X-ray, ultrasound, 3D mammography, DEXA bone density scan, and the capability for mobile MRI and CT. Other diagnostic and ancillary services include cardiac stress testing, echocardiography, laboratory services, and an on-site Kelsey Pharmacy.
“This new location offers comprehensive, quality healthcare that is close to home and work and we share the community’s excitement to have a beautiful new facility with trusted providers nearby,” Warren Redfearn, D.O., managing physician of Kelsey-Seybold’s Stafford Clinic, said in a news release. “We are proud to be part of the dynamic Stafford community.””
“Kelsey-Seybold is on a mission to bring our coordinated care to as many people living in Greater Houston as possible. Our goal is to create a touchpoint for people to access quality care near home or work,” Loan Lam, Clinic Administrator of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Stafford, said in the release. “Our Stafford Clinic expands access to coordinated, evidence-based care in southwest
Harris County and in Fort Bend County, the second-most populous county in Greater Houston.”
This Stafford facility is Kelsey-Seybold’s fourth location in Fort Bend County, with five additional locations planned.
