Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027.
Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one of the existing towers on campus, which will add new medical/surgical beds, new universal beds, and a new neonatal intensive care unit. The project will also expand catheterization lab capacity as well as key outpatient areas, including emergency department rooms, operating rooms, endoscopy suites, CT and X-ray capabilities, key ancillary areas, and parking capacity.
“Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital is situated in one of the fastest growing regions in Greater Houston, and as we work to meet the health needs of our community, it is clear that we must grow alongside them,” Malisha Patel, SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and Southwest Hospitals, said in a press release. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure we can continue providing the highest-quality and most comprehensive care in the heart of Fort Bend County for all those who need us, for many years to come.”
This latest expansion builds upon current projects previously approved for Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, including a $10 million operating room expansion, which is already underway with an anticipated completion date of spring 2023. In addition, another project scheduled to begin in early 2023 involves construction of a new five-story, 135,000-square-foot medical office building designed for a multi-tenant buildout. The expansion will also create an additional 150 jobs.
“This is such an exciting time for our campus and also for Fort Bend County,” Patel said. “With the growth of the Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital campus, we continue to seek to positively impact our Fort Bend County community beyond our walls. We are excited about the job creation that will accompany this project and the overall economic impact that this will bring to our community. Our system recognizes that we cannot realize our vision of creating healthier communities without investing in neighborhoods all across our region. This is just one of the many ways that Memorial Hermann is able to best serve each and every one of our patients with compassionate, personalized care.”
