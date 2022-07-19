A controversial gas station project near the Hunters Glen subdivision will move ahead after city leaders recently announced they couldn’t stop it.
“After exploring and exhausting various potential resolutions regarding the development of a new gas station at Independence Boulevard and Grand Park Drive (ranging from private owner-required deed restrictions to land purchase), the city of Missouri City administration and city council must announce that the development of the gas station on privately owned land will continue to move forward as planned by the developer and landowner,” according to a city news release.
Residents living near the site have spoken out against the project for months, arguing it would cause environmental problems and decrease home values.
Despite the opposition, city officials have said the project meets all of the city’s regulations.
If constructed, the business would be the fourth gas station within a mile’s radius, and would also cause safety concerns for children playing at the nearby Hunters Glen Park, among other issues, according to a petition against the project.
“It’s not the result we are looking for, but big thanks to the city for keeping us abreast to this critical issue in our community,” wrote Leslie Mack, a Missouri City resident who opposes the gas station, in a post on social media after the city’s latest announcement.
The property in question was first zoned for retail use in 1981 and was designated by landowners for a gas station as early as 2013, according to the city.
While city leaders can’t stop the project, resident outcry has led to a renewed focus on zoning and the city’s comprehensive plan, according to a news release.
Developers in Texas have relatively free reign when it comes to building gas stations, so long as the projects meet city regulations.
The Texas Health and Safety Code provides some requirements for gas stations, such as limits on how big storage tanks can be and ensuring they are at least 100 feet away from a school, hospital, nursing home, day-care center or nursery, among other requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.