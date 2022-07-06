Housing in Fort Bend County has been hot. So hot in recent months that several Fort Bend County communities, including Sugar Land and Missouri City have taken steps to reduce residents’ tax burdens.
Missouri City, for instance, late last month unanimously approved an ordinance that will give senior residents a tax exemption of about $250,000 and a 2.5 percent homestead exemption for residential homesteads, according to the city.
“I am excited about joining my colleagues … to approve these much-sought-after Homestead Exemptions, on behalf of the taxpaying residents of MC,” Councilmember Jeffrey Boney wrote about the decision.
All told, a 2.5 percent homestead exemption would save the average Missouri City homeowner about $40 in property taxes, according to the city.
The council’s decision comes just after Sugar Land’s council last month approved a plan that will increase the city’s homestead exemption from 12 to 13 percent for the 2022 tax year, according to a news release. That would provide the owner of a $420,000 home about $15 per year in savings, according to the city.
Residents in the days and weeks after the change were appreciative of the change.
“This is magnificent,” one resident wrote on social media. “Thank you.”
But it’s not clear the cities’ moves have made a major affect on the housing market, according to one real estate expert.
“It’s a good move, but I don’t know if it’s been a factor in many peoples’ decision on when to buy or sell,” said Shane Light, a Sugar Land-based real estate agent.
The state’s homeowners have among the highest property tax bills in the country, according to a Texas Tribune article. That’s in large part because of the state’s reliance on property taxes to fund local governments, schools and lack of a state income tax, according to the article.
That fact, combined with a skyrocketing Houston market, have meant a crazy few years in Fort Bend County real estate, Light said.
“There’s no shortage of people coming to Texas and that’s not going to change anytime soon,” he said. “It’s continuing to drive inventory down and keeping demand up.”
Fort Bend is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, increasing from a population of about 585,375 in 2010 up to about 822,779 in 2020, according to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.
More than 10,000 new homes are projected to come on the market in 2022, compared to about 9,350 in 2021 – an increase of about 21.35 percent, according to a report prepared by the Fort Bend County Central Appraisal District.
But demand is far outpacing the new homes, according to the report.
The central appraisal district is a subdivision of the state that appraises property for a taxing unit within the boundaries of the district, according to the district’s website. It uses a standard formula for calculating the appraised value of a home.
The frenzy of the market has calmed down somewhat in recent months, Light said. Where sellers might be fielding 20 offers in two days, that number has declined somewhat, he said.
But it’s still very much a seller’s market, Light said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.