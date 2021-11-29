A new 850,000-square foot Amazon fulfillment center has opened in Richmond that may one day generate more than 1,000 new jobs in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend Economic Development Council.
The fulfillment center, which has been in development since 2020, will ship books, electronics and toys and features advanced robotics technology, according to a 2020 Houston Business Journal article announcing the project.
Representatives for Amazon did not respond to a request for comment about the facility opening as of Monday afternoon.
The e-commerce giant has made major inroads in Fort Bend County in recent years. The company also plans to open a new fulfillment center in Missouri City this year and has warehouses in Sugar Land and Katy and hub lockers at Whole Foods Market locations and other retail outlets.
