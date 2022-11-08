Crews last weekend broke ground on a new 15,000-square foot brewery in Sugar Land.
Officials with Talyard Brewing Co. were on hand over the weekend for the start of work on the project, which is tentatively set to end in 2024, according to a news release.
“We are very excited to welcome Talyard Brewing Co. to Imperial,” said Jerry Ulke, the vice president and general manager of the Imperial development where the brewery will sit. “This fully fits our vision for Imperial beyond residential, which is to create an entertainment destination for the Sugar Land area.”
Once complete, the brewery will sit on a 3.5-acre site and will feature a 20-barrel brewhouse that can produce up to 10,000 barrels each year, according to the release.
Visitors will be able to see the brewery as well as enjoy food at a beer garden with shaded seating, pickleball courts, a playground and more, according to the release.
