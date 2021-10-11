A new, $140 million solar facility could go online in Fort Bend County starting in the summer of 2022, joining a burgeoning list of solar projects in the region, according to the county.
Fort Bend County commissioners recently approved a tax abatement agreement revision on 700 acres of land within Fort Bend County Reinvestment Zone No. 23 that will soon become home for the Cutlass Solar project, according to county documents.
The county first signed a tax incentive agreement with the developers behind Cutlass Solar in May 2019, but the newest agreement comes after the developer decided to split the project into two phases, according to county documents.
Advanced Power, a global developer of modern power projects, one day hopes to build a 140-megawatt electric-generating facility on an 1,800-acre site in the far southwest part of Fort Bend County, near Fairchilds, that will begin commercial operations in the summer of 2022, according to the company.
“Cutlass is one of the largest, non-recourse, merchant solar financings and is the first project of Advanced Power’s +1 GW solar development pipeline to reach financial close and start of construction,” said Jonathan Winslow, Advanced Power’s COO of development, in a news release.
The second phase of the project, which was subject to the tax abatement revision, will begin construction in December 2022 and complete in December 2023, according to county documents. The project will include a minimum investment of $140 million.
As part of the agreement, the developer will receive a tax abatement that increases from 35 percent in the first year up to 90 percent in the final year, according to county documents.
In order to receive the abatement, the owner must provide certified statements showing at least $70 million in project costs, according to county documents.
Once complete, the facility will generate enough electricity to power more than 50,000 homes, according to Advanced Power.
Cutlass is not the first solar project planned for Fort Bend County. Acciona, a Spanish-based renewable energy company, earlier this year began construction on a $258 million solar farm in Fort Bend County.
Acciona officials have said they hope the plant will be operation in 2022, according to a news release.
