A seafood restaurant chain based near Atlanta has its sights set on Sugar Land, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).
The Juicy Crab, 16535 Southwest Freeway Ste. 2001, is set to begin construction Dec. 15 at an estimated cost of $200,000. The site is the former home of a Texas de Brazil steakhouse.
The restaurant has two other Houston-area locations and serves New Orleans-style Cajun and Creole seafood staples like crab legs, crawfish, mussels and oysters.
The new location’s scheduled completion date is June 30, 2022.
For more information, call 832-427-6979.
Filipino grocer coming to Sugar Land in 2023
A Chicago-based Asian grocery store has plans to open in Sugar Land.
Seafood City, a Filipino grocer with locations in California, Nevada, Hawaii and Canada, is expected to open in early 2023, according to a TDLR filing.
Seafood City is expected to open Feb. 3, 2023 at 15235 Southwest Fwy. and begin its $2.5 million renovation Aug. 1, 2022 on the space that formerly housed a Conn’s HomePlus furniture store.
For more information, call 773-295-1658.
House of Pies to open in Katy
A popular Houston-area diner is expanding its reach.
House of Pies, which has a location in Los Angeles along with four locations across the Houston area, is opening next year in Katy at 20802 Katy Freeway, according to a TDLR filing.
The Katy space was formerly occupied by Newk's Eatery.
For more information, call 713-528-3816.
