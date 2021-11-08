A Houston-based daiquiri shop chain with seven Texas locations is now open in Missouri City.
Candy Shack Daiquiris, 6850 State Highway 6 Ste. 700, held its soft opening Nov. 2.
Candy Shack was founded by Houston native James McGhee in 2015.
The restaurant serves chicken strips, shrimp, and a wide array of colorful daiquiris, frozen rum-based cocktails mixed with fruits and desserts like cookies ‘n cream, caramel apple and "coffee on crack", made with coffee, caramel, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
For more information, call 832-781-4897.
Richmond childcare center hosts free Thanksgiving meal
A Richmond childcare facility is opening its doors later this month for those in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal.
Tiny Toons Childcare & Learning Center, 821 Highway 90A East Ste. 100, will host “Feeding Our Neighbors” from noon-2 p.m. Nov. 20.
To sign up or for more information, call 281-239-3448 or 832-497-1311.
Dulles Nutrition opens in Stafford
A new health-focused beverage purveyor is open in Stafford.
Dulles Nutrition, 609 Dulles Ave. Ste. 800, opened Nov. 2.
The storefront offers protein-rich smoothies and shakes and low-calorie teas.
For more information, call 346-342-5257.
Paleteria coming to Sugar Land in December
A Mexican dessert shop has plans to open at Sugar Land Town Square next month.
Morelia Gourmet Paletas, 16155 City Walk, is set to launch its first Texas location in December.
Paletas are frozen treats made of fruit, milk, or chocolate and served on a stick and can be dipped in various toppings and sauces.
Morelia’s has locations in Florida and North Carolina as well as Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
For more information, visit https://www.paletasmorelia.com/.
