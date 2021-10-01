An upscale fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant with a build-your-own bowl business model is expected to open in Sugar Land next spring.
CAVA, which has multiple locations on the East Coast and West Coast and in Austin and Dallas, is bringing its Greek-inspired cuisine to 2260 Lone Star Drive, in Sugar Land Town Square, according to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TLDR).
The estimated cost of the renovations to the former Zoe's Kitchen space is $175,000, and is scheduled to run from Jan. 1-March 1, 2022, according to TLDR.
In 2018, the Washington-based CAVA Group acquired Zoe’s Kitchen Inc., of Plano, and recently began converting Zoe’s Kitchen locations into CAVA restaurants, according to a report from Nation’s Restaurant News:
For more information, email hello@cava.com
Swanky, dog-friendly PUCCI Cafe opening Nov. 1 in Katy
If you’re the type of dog owner who loves to spoil your furry friends, there will soon be a place for you in Fort Bend County.
PUCCI Café, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. Ste. N200, is opening Nov. 1 in LaCenterra, a shopping center in Katy’s Cinco Ranch subdivision.
The cafe already has an online store at puccicafe.com and will offer canines “high-end designer dog accessory collections” like Italian leather collars, shampoo and conditioner, crystal dog bowls and dog-friendly macaron treats.
Espresso, beer, wine and champagne are available for the dogs' human companions.
For more information, call 713-391-8500.
