A casual Chicago Italian restaurant and pizzeria chain with two locations in other large Houston suburbs is headed to Sugar Land next year.
Construction on Rosati’s Pizza is scheduled to begin Dec. 15 and end Jan. 31 at 18802 University Blvd. Ste. 140, according to the restaurant’s website and a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).
The estimated cost of construction at the restaurant is $80,000, according to TDLR.
Cheesecake Factory coming to Katy
A popular chain restaurant is headed to Katy next year, according to a TDLR filing.
The Cheesecake Factory, which has several locations in the Houston area, including Sugar Land, is set to open next spring at 5000 Katy Mills Circle.
Construction was scheduled to begin Monday and is slated to be complete by May 15 at an estimated cost of $3.5 million
Missouri City adds Premier Daiquiris
A Houston-based purveyor of Louisiana-style to-go daiquiris and other frozen alcoholic beverages is opening a new location next year in Missouri City.
Premier Daiquiris, 9710 State Highway 6, is set to open a new storefront in March.
For more information, call 281-888-6802.
Elite Indo-Pak set to open this month in Sugar Land
An Indian-Pakistani restaurant is set to open later this month in Sugar Land.
Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant, 11941 S. Hwy. 6, Sugar Land, is accepting employment applications for various positions online at www.eliteindopak.com.
