A popular bakery chain specializing in soft-baked cookies opened its second Fort Bend County location last week.
Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie catering company, opened Dec. 2 in the Aliana subdivision of Richmond at 10445 W. Grand Parkway S., Ste. 130.
Crumbl rotates its cookie flavors weekly, and features seasonal specials like gingerbread cake and eggnog to go along with its recurring sugar cookie and milk chocolate chip options.
The Aliana location is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.
For more information, call 346-322-1096.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open Jan. 14
A Los Angeles-based chicken sandwich shop will open in Fort Bend County next week.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Nashville-style chicken restaurant, is opening Jan. 14 at 6324 State Highway 6 S. in Missouri City, according to Rick Crady who is listed as the tenant of the space according to a according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), and Adi Sandoval, a colleague of Crady who said she is a manager with Niño's Enterprises, the franchise operating the Missouri City Dave's location.
Crady and Sandoval told the Fort Bend Star the restaurant had originally planned to open Dec. 17, but the opening was pushed back to next month.
The restaurant has seven different spice levels and serves chicken tenders and sliders.
For more information, call 331-425-5143.
Culver’s expanding to Fulshear
A Wisconsin-based hamburger chain popular for its frozen custard mixers and cheese curds is headed to Fort Bend County next spring.
Culver’s is headed to the northeast corner of FM 1093 and Flewellen Way in Fulshear next spring, according to a TDLR filing.
Construction on the 4,631 square foot space is scheduled to begin Jan. 1 and end May 31 at a cost of $1.55 million, according to the TDLR filing.
For more information, call 713-789-0310.
