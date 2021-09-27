A California-based chicken sandwich purveyor is expanding across the Houston area, and it has its sights set on Missouri City as well.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Nashville-style chicken restaurant, is opening a location at 6324 State Highway 6 S., according to an article in CultureMap.
The restaurant has seven different spice levels and serves chicken tenders and sliders.
Dave’s Hot Chicken did not immediately return messages requesting the opening date for the Missouri City restaurant.
Mexican food truck pops up in Fort Bend Houston
A food truck serving tacos and other Mexican staples opened earlier this month in Fort Bend Houston.
Doña Tere Tacos Y Pollos, 16955 S. Post Oak Road, serves breakfast tacos with eggs, chorizo, ham, potatoes, bacon and sausage. In addition to tacos, the truck offers burritos, flautas, gorditas, quesadillas and tortas with chicken, barbacoa (beef), pastor (pork), chicharrones (pork rinds) fajitas, tripa (beef intestines) and lengua (beef tongue).
Doña Tere is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday.
For more information, call 346-235-9019
Torchy’s offering free delivery
Starting next week, Fans of Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos in Fort Bend County will be able to have their tacos sent directly to their door at no additional cost, according to a news release from Edible Inc.'s Natalie Rath.
The fast-casual chain is celebrating National Taco Day on Oct. 4 by waiving its usual service fee and delivery fee for customers who order at its website between Oct. 4-8.
Torchy’s has locations in Richmond, Stafford, Sugar Land and Katy.
The restaurant has a rewards program, Torchy’s Taco Junkies. Those interested can sign up at the following web address https://tacojunkies.torchystacos.com/signup and will have the chance to receive special offers on National Taco Day, according to the news release.
