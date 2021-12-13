An Oregon-based coffee chain is expanding its reach across Fort Bend County.
Dutch Bros. Coffee, 11557 S. State Highway 6, is set to open in Sugar Land next summer, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).
Construction is scheduled to begin March 31 and end July 31 on the 950-square foot space at an estimated cost of $650,000.
The quick-serve coffee shop is known for its drive-through service and also features a walk-up order window for its cold brews and cocomo, or coconut mocha, one of the establishment’s most popular menu items.
The company had previously filed to open a Missouri City franchise planned for late September of next year and Rosenberg in June.
For more information, call 214-842-1588.
Brett’s BBQ Shop relocating in Katy
A Katy barbecue purveyor serving oak-smoked Central Texas-style brisket and sausages in Fort Bend County is moving across town late next year.
Brett’s BBQ Shop, 606 S. Mason Road, will move to the new Boardwalk Crossings development at 25220 Kingsland Blvd. Ste. 1, according to a TLDR filing.
The 4,858 square foot restaurant and meat market will begin construction April 4. Completion is scheduled for Dec. 2 at an estimated cost of $450,000.
For more information, email Jacqueline@BrettsBBQShop.com.
Shipley Do-Nuts adding Rosenberg location
A popular Houston-based doughnut shop and bakery is growing in Fort Bend County.
Shipley Do-Nuts, 27905 Southwest Freeway, is expected to open in Rosenberg next spring. The chain began construction on a new location on Nov. 18, according to a TDLR filing, and completion on the $333,740 project is scheduled for May 18.
For more information, call 281-236-3681.
