A Florida-based chain serving frozen treats opened last month in the Aliana subdivision of Richmond.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 16803 W. Airport Blvd Ste. 195, debuted in the neighborhood Nov. 30, according to a Facebook page affiliated with the new location and a news release from the company.
The dessert shop offers more than 40 flavors of Italian ice, soft serve ice cream and the gelatini, or ice cream layered atop flavored ice. It features a drive-through as well as indoor and patio seating.
Jeremiah’s is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
For more information, call 832-886-4395.
The Boudin Company debuts in Rosenberg
The Boudin Company, 2733 Southwest Freeway Ste. K, opened earlier this month in Rosenberg, according to owner Larry Wilson.
The gourmet boudin purveyor specializes in comfort food and drinks.
The Boudin Company is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information, call 713-561-5645.
Kong’s Crab Shack launches in Katy
Kong's Crab Shack, 1955 N. Fry Road, opened earlier this month in Katy, according to its Facebook page.
The restaurant serves crawfish, oysters, fried pickles stuffed crab, and other Cajun seafood staples. It is open for dine-in and also has a drive-through.
Kong’s is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
For more information, call 281-930-5590.
Rustika Cafe and Bakery expanding to Katy
Rustika Cafe and Bakery, which has a location in Sugar Land and deep Houston roots, is adding a Katy location next summer, according to a report from CultureMap and owner Frances Reznick.
Olabode “Victor” Ajayi, a Katy resident and Nigeria native, is the franchisee tasked with operating the new location.
Rustika, a Jewish-Mexican bakery founded in 1994 by Reznick, bakes handmade cakes and cookies and serves breakfast and lunch options like omelettes, burritos and crepes, among others.
For more information, call 713-665-6226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.