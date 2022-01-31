The weather that greeted Alex Kassab at the opening of his first Morelia Gourmet Paletas location in Texas last Friday in Sugar Land was chilly and windy.
But the reception from people who came out for free paletas — Mexican fruit or milk-based frozen popsicle treats — from the Miami-based chain on Friday and Saturday was warm and optimistic.
Meera Patel, a dentist who lives in Richmond, stopped by Morelia’s on Friday with her parents. Meera ordered a dulce de leche paleta dipped in dark chocolate, she said.
The Patels said they were fans of Steel City Pops, which closed in 2019, and were glad to see a new tenant serving sweet treats in the space.
“They’ll have good foot traffic here, and it’s a good location,” Patel said. “(The paleta) was really good, and they said it was made with all natural ingredients. We like that, it’s important to us.”
Kassab said the concept was born out of experiences in Brazil and trips across South America and saw Sugar Land’s diversity and warm climate as similar to Miami’s, which made it an ideal fit.
“I think it's going to be one of the best locations that we've had,” Kassab said. “It complies with everything we’re trying to accomplish.”
Morelia Gourmet Paletas is open from 1-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday-Saturday and noon-11 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 832-532-7513.
Midway BBQ rebuilding after fire
Midway BBQ and Midway Meat Market in Katy have endured some of Fort Bend County’s most daunting storms.
The Meat Market has flooded twice, including once after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the Tax Day floods of April 2016. And at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 20, the restaurant caught fire during the freezing conditions that swept the region due to Winter Storm Uri.
Dennis Cummins, the son-in-law of owner Herman Meyer, is a general contractor by trade, and said he’s been working on obtaining permits with the city to begin construction with hopes to open in early-to-mid May.
Cummins said the building was declared a total loss after the fire, so he will be starting from scratch with the new build, after the restaurant pivoted to using a much smaller and temporary space for the still-operational “Midway Junior” in what was previously Crown Kitchen at 6191 Highway Blvd. Ste. 320A.
“It definitely constrained us a little bit,” Cummins said. “There's not even I would say, not even a quarter of the seating, maybe a quarter of the seating.”
Cummins said catering and events should rebound with the new restaurant, an 8,800 square foot space capable of seating more than 200 guests at 6025 Highway Blvd.
The new Midway BBQ will also have a fire suppression system and improved insulation.
“We’re doubling the capacity of the kitchen,” Cummins said. “We're going to be doing baked goods, which we weren't doing before, and more holiday cooking, turkeys and stuff like that, which we have been doing.”
For more information, call 281-391-2830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.