A new South Asian restaurant opened in Sugar Land last month at the former site of Hyderabad Biryani Hut.
Nayaab, 16100 Kensington Drive Ste. 400, opened Sept. 21, according to a sales taxpayer search from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
The restaurant serves Indian and Pakistani cuisine and also offers takeout and catering services.
Nayaab is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Sunday and closed on Tuesdays.
For more information, call 713-234-7242
Hooters offering pink cocktails for breast cancer awareness
Wing-lovers looking to support a worthy cause will have an opportunity to do so at several Hooters locations across the Houston area this month.
Stafford’s Hooters location, 12759 Southwest Fwy, is one of 12 participating in the chain’s “Give a Hoot” campaign in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to a news release from Monica Fleury, director of brand marketing at Hooters.
The restaurant will offer three signature pink cocktails: The Cosbro, Pink Passion and The Barstool Bomb – a collaboration with Barstool Sports, a sports and entertainment website.
For every pink cocktail sold, Hooters will donate $1 to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and other local organizations through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund.
The company’s goal is to raise $1 million in October, Fleury said.
Since 2002, Hooters has raised more than $7.2 million for breast cancer awareness, according to the restaurant. Last year, the restaurant chain raised $710,000.
Chicago-style pizzeria to hold grand opening Oct. 11 in Katy
A pizzeria that closed last year is returning to the Katy shopping center it previously called home.
Old Chicago, 24515 Katy Fwy., Katy Ranch Crossing is holding its grand opening from 10:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Oct. 11. The first 100 guests will receive free pizza for a year, according to the restaurant.
The restaurant is reopening in the 5,000 square foot space it left last year to Antidote Gastrobar, which vacated the location when it closed in April 2020.
Old Chicago’s menu features Sicilian pepperoni rolls, Chicago Pesto Mac, and Da Meatball Shroom pizza.
The pizzeria has 83 locations in 23 states, three of which are in Texas. The Katy location is the first in the Houston area.
For more information, call 281-347-0090
