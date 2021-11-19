A new grocery store opened earlier this month in Missouri City’s Sienna neighborhood.
My Spice Grocery, 6158 Sienna Ranch Road Ste. 501, opened Nov. 8 in the Luka Sienna Plaza.
The self-described “ethnic” grocery store’s motto is “where east meets west” and features products from South America, South Asia and Africa and a takeout catering service serving popular Indian dishes like samosas and chicken biryani, with vegetarian options.
The store is hiring for several positions at myspicegrocery.com/careers.
My Spice is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
For more information 281-969-5343.
Mexican restaurant undergoes renovations in Sugar Land
A Mexican restaurant in Sugar Land was scheduled to begin renovations Monday in the University Commons shopping center.
La Tapatia Mexican Cafe, 13574 University Blvd., Ste. 1200, was set to begin renovations on its restaurant Monday. Renovations are set to conclude Feb. 15 at an estimated cost of $70,000, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).
The restaurant will remain open for dine-in throughout the renovations from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Freebirds expanding to Katy
An Austin-based fast-casual burrito joint is opening its first location in the Fort Bend County part of Katy next year.
Freebirds World Burrito, 9910 Gaston Road, will open sometime next spring, according to a filing with TDLR.
The restaurant chain’s renovations on its new space are scheduled for Jan. 14-April 1 at an estimated cost of $250,000.
Freebirds has one existing Fort Bend County location at 15285 Southwest Freeway. in Sugar Land and another in the Harris County portion of Katy at 308 S. Mason Road among several throughout the Houston area.
For more information, call 512-291-7411.
Chick’nCone to open next year in Sugar Land
A casual, Pennsylvania-based chain eatery serving fried chicken and waffle cones is set to open next summer in Sugar Land.
Chick’nCone 2228 Texas Drive, is set to begin renovations and alterations on its space at Sugar Land Town Square Dec. 15 and finish July 15 at an estimated cost of $189,000 according to a TDLR filing.
