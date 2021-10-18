A family-friendly Cajun restaurant is expanding to Fulshear next year.
Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 6230 FM 1463, is expected to open in the spring, according to a news release from Erin Woolsey of Public Content.
The restaurant first opened in 2008 at 20940 Katy Freeway.
The menu will be the same at the new location and feature Cajun staples like seafood gumbo, etoufée, po-boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when it is in season.
For more information, email info@orleansseafoodkitchen.com.
Oktoberfest event scheduled for Saturday in Richmond
Those looking to get a taste of German culture will have an opportunity to do so this weekend at a local bar.
Scotty’s Saloon, 114 Agnes Road in Richmond, whill host an Oktoberfest event from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature craft beer, food, music, as well as games and contests.
For more information, call 713-560-1804.
Sugar Land church to host ‘Trunks and Treats’
Families looking to get a headstart on their trick-or-treating can do so in Sugar Land this Saturday.
Fishers of Men Lutheran Church, 2011 Austin Parkway, is hosting its fourth annual Trunks and Treats event from 3-6 p.m.
Families are invited to bring kids of all ages to dress in costume and collect treats from car trunks decorated for Halloween. Games will be available, as well as music and food.
Admission for the event is free.
For more information, call 281-242-7711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.