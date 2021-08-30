A new concept from the Thai Cottage restaurant group opened in Sugar Land earlier this month.
Silom Station, 222 State Highway 6 Ste. 500, is within The Crossing at Telfair shopping center.
The restaurant pays homage to Si Lom, a famous district in Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok.
On offer are classics like Pad Thai, Panag Curry and papaya salad.
Silom Station serves breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. and offers a “dunch” menu which features its lunch and dinner options.
Silom Station is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
For more information, call 281-340-0707.
Mamie G’s debuts in Rosenberg
A new Cajun restaurant in Rosenberg held its grand opening last week.
Mamie G’s, 4605 Ave. H Ste. 130, opened Aug. 21.
The restaurant serves southern staples like okra stew, Bussin’ red beans and rice and a smackin salmon burger.
Mamie G’s is open 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.- midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 281-762-0243.
Project Pollo adds Katy location
A new vegan restaurant opened earlier this month inside a former Whataburger in Katy.
Project Pollo, 514 Mason Road, has several locations in Austin and San Antonio. The Katy location is its first in the Houston area.
The restaurant’s signature “chikn” sandwich is made with a soy patty and all-natural spices, according to owner Lucas Bradbury.
Project Pollo is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 832-321-4240.
