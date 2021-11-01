A new restaurant specializing in Thai cuisine opened last month in Sugar Land.
The Nines Thai Cuisine, 203 Century Square Blvd. Ste. 150, held its grand opening Oct. 18.
The restaurant serves a variety of curries and stir-fried dishes and lists Pad Thai and fried rice among its most popular dishes according to its website.
The Nines is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and 4:30-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
For more information, call 281-302-5497.
Mahesh’s Kitchen hosting Diwali celebration
A Sugar Land Indian restaurant is celebrating an Indian holiday observed by Buddhists, Jains, Hindus and Sikhs around the world.
Mahesh’s Kitchen, 16019 City Walk, is hosting a weeklong celebration of Diwali, or the festival of lights. The holiday begins Thursday.
Beginning Wednesday, Mahesh’s will have live music performed by traditional or Bollywood artists starting at 6:30 p.m. each day through Sunday.
From Wednesday through Sunday, special Diwali snacks will be served to guests at Mahesh’s, including a savory spiral-shaped snack made of fried dough and Chiwda, a traditional Indian tea time snack made with flattened rice, spices, curry leaves and nuts.
For more information, call 832-405-6395
Jersey Mike’s to add Riverstone location
An East-Coast sandwich shop is adding a location in the Riverstone neighborhood of Sugar Land that is set to open next year.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 18802 University Blvd., is scheduled to begin construction on the new location Dec. 1, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).
The scheduled completion date for the project, which is estimated to cost $175,000, is Feb. 1, according to TDLR.
According to the restaurant chain’s website, Jersey Mike’s also has plans to open at 6600 Reading Road in Rosenberg.
Jersey Mike’s already has six Fort Bend County locations, including two in Sugar Land.
R&B Tea expanding to First Colony
A California-based tea house serving Taiwanese and Chinese brews plans to open its first location in Fort Bend County next year.
R&B Tea, 3607 State Highway 6, is slated to begin construction Nov. 29 in its new location at the Market at First Colony in Sugar Land, according to a TDLR filing.
Construction is estimated to cost $135,000 for the 1,500 square foot space, targeted for a completion date of March 25.
R&B Tea has two Texas locations in the Dallas suburbs of Carrollton and Garland.
For more information, call 714-591-5036.
