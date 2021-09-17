A Richmond pizza restaurant held its soft opening Wednesday in the Harvest Green subdivision.
Twisted Pizza, 11131 Harlem Road Ste. 150, is a fusion pizza spot that incorporates American classics with Desi Indian flavors.
The restaurant announced its soft opening in a Facebook post Tuesday, and said in the post it will be rolling out a limited menu to start.
Eventually, Twisted Pizza plans to serve chicken wings, English-style fish n’ chips and momos — Tibetan and Nepalese dumplings.
Twisted Pizza’s soft opening hours are 4-8 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 832-629-2751
Vida Mariscos launches in Katy
A Mexican seafood restaurant and sports bar held its grand opening Wednesday in Katy.
Vida Mariscos, 902 W. Grand Parkway S., opened its first location in Fort Bend County.
The restaurant also has a location in Tomball.
Ceviche rojo, mango fish and seafood enchiladas are among the many seafood items on the Vida Mariscos menu.
Vida Mariscos is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 832-559-3709.
Ohio-based pizza chain opens in Fulshear
A fast-casual pizza chain recently opened its ninth Fort Bend County location.
Marco's Pizza, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, opened the doors Wednesday to its first location at 6520 FM 359 S. in Fulshear, according to a news release from Tyler Towne of Fishman PR.
Fulshear resident Phil Lillquist is the owner and operator of the new location.
The Marco’s menu features a variety of pizzas (White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza) and its signature Pizza Bowls.
For more information, call 346-338-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.