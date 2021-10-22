Two Fort Bend County barbecue joints earned the recognition of Texas Monthly in the magazine’s list of “50 BBQ Honorable Mentions” published earlier this week.
Dozier’s BBQ in Fulshear and Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond are among this year’s list of Texas Monthly’s best barbecue spots in the state.
Dozier’s, 8222 FM 359, led by pitmaster Jim Buchanan, has been serving up classic Texas-style barbecue since 1957 using pecan smoke and an offset smoker.
Harlem Road, 9823 Harlem Road, opened by Armenian chef Ara Malekian in 2018, has European and Middle Eastern influences and uses oak smoke and a cabinet smoker.
Dozier’s, 8222 FM 359, led by pitmaster Jim Buchanan, has been serving up classic Texas-style barbecue since 1957 using pecan smoke and an offset smoker.
Harlem Road, 9823 Harlem Road, opened by Armenian chef Ara Malekian in 2018, has European and Middle Eastern influences and uses oak smoke and a cabinet smoker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.