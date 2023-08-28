Planned Community Developers announces plans for Lake Pointe Plaza

Since the Fluor corporation made the long anticipated announcement in May that it was leaving its Houston-area headquarters in Sugar Land, there was much speculation about what would become of the vast campus in the Lake Pointe area.
That uncertainty was somewhat put to rest last week when Planned Community Developers, a company with deep roots in Sugar Land, announced plans to transform the 53-acre site into a modern mixed-used development called Lake Pointe Plaza meant to capitalize on the latest trends in suburban development.
Representatives of the company, which previously developed the 10,000-acre First Colony housing development, Sugar Land Town Square and the adjacent Lake Pointe Town Center, and Gensler, the lead planner on the project. gave an extensive presentation on the proposal during a City Council meeting on Aug. 22.
"Guided by Gensler, the master plan for Lake Pointe Plaza thoughtfully integrates innovative concepts inspired by the site’s extensive waterfront. Prominent elements encompass an interactive wharf dining experience with piers and bridges extending into Brooks Lake, novel high-density residential offerings, diverse entertainment venues, mature tree-lined streets, an array of walking trails and parks, and a captivating 'beacon' lighting theme," PCD said in a press release that went out the day before the City Council meeting.
"The vision is to fully activate the water frontage through kayaking, paddle boards and water cycles, providing an unparalleled experience that sets Lake Pointe Plaza apart," the release stated.
Among the tenants PCD is targeting for the development are high-density middle-market housing, luxury residential units for sale and lease, Class A boutique office space, medical and life sciences facilities, a 4-star hotel with conference center and exhibition hall, waterfront retail, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Reached by phone after the City Council meeting, Janssen told the Fort Bend Star that PCD had already been in discussions with the site's current owner, Maxxam, Inc., when Flour announced in May it was leaving the Sugar Land complex where it had based its Houston-area operations since the mid-1980s. The engineering and design services firm plans to move into a more modern building in Houston's Energy Corridor by the second quarter of 2024.
During the City Council meeting, in which no formal action was taken, Mayor Joe Zimmerman and the council members were effusive in their enthusiasm for the project.
Lake Pointe is one of the city's two regional activity centers (the other being the Imperial district) that the council has identified as their top priorities in city leaders' efforts to diversify its building stock in order to prevent what they say is a danger of Sugar Land falling into economic stagnation.
While there has been much criticism among some residents about bringing new multifamily housing to Sugar Land, Janssen said that the kinds of units envisioned for the Lake Park Plaza are much different than what many people think of as traditional apartment complexes.
The multifamily housing targeted for the Lake Pointe Plaza will appeal to a range of people, from young professionals and empty-nesters, who will be attracted to a walkable community with nearby restaurants and other amenities.
Janssen said that while PCD is under contract for the property, the final sale is still pending. Development of Lake Pointe Plaza is likely to begin in the third quarter of 2023 or early 2024, after Fluor has vacated the complex. A Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, a state-created entity, will likely be created to help the development.
During the Council presentation, Tiger Lyons of Gensler said that one or two buildings of the old Fluor complex might be preserved and repurposed.
