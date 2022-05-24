A newish company that purports to help prospective homeowners afford the cost of a down payment is making inroads in Fort Bend County.
Divvy – a California-based company that operates a rent-to-own real estate program – first moved to the Houston area in 2020 and is especially popular in Fort Bend County, according to several people with the company and who have worked with the company.
“Definitely, Fort Bend County is one of the hottest areas,” said Megan Goodly, a real estate agent who works for Divvy’s brokerage firm.
Goodly first began work with Divvy about a year ago and, in that time, has helped purchase about 30 homes as part of the company’s program, she said. Of that total, about 15 have been in Fort Bend County.
“I think it’s because we market straight to families,” she said. “That means we’re in a place where people are all sort of looking for the same thing, just in different pockets of the area.”
Divvy, which began less than five years ago, operates in about 16 markets across the country. It works by partnering with prospective homeowners and offering to purchase the home for them with all cash and charging them a monthly rent payment while they save money for a down payment, according to Tom Egan, chief financial officer for the company.
“The majority of our revenue is generated through rent,” Egan said. “When you pick out a house, a customer signs up with Divvy. If they are approved, they get a budget and we pair them up with a real estate agent to go out and look at homes. When they find a home they like – as long as it suits their budget and meets our investment criteria – we buy the home.”
Customers sign a three-year lease agreement with the company, with the option to purchase the home from Divvy at any point, Egan said.
The way the program works is a prospective homebuyer applies through divvyhomes.com and, if approved, pays either 1 or 2 percent of the purchase price, which helps determine their monthly rent and also is put into a savings account as a prospective down payment should the customer decide to buy the home during the three-year rental period.
The company has goals of one day being available nationwide, but has made strategic decisions thus far on what markets to enter since first beginning operation in the middle of 2018, Egan said.
“Before we launched in Texas, for instance, we had to get local counsel to review our program and make sure it would work,” he said.Some markets, such as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for instance, have proven tricky because transfer taxes make it cost-prohibitive, Egan said.
It took the company some time to expand to Houston because, while it’s a good market with a large number of homes and a young and diverse employer base, it was exposed to weather events, Egan said.
Several local real estate agents contacted by the Fort Bend Star said they hadn’t had a chance to work with Divvy yet, and so they didn’t have thoughts on the program.
But Goodly said in her experience, agents like working with Divvy because of the all-cash home offers.
“We aren’t that different from any other brokerage,” she said. “You’re still getting clients pre-approved.”
The biggest difference for Goodly personally is that she’s ultimately representing Divvy in the transaction, she said.
Goodly suspects that Fort Bend ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD schools have helped turn Fort Bend County into a hotbed for the new company, she said.
For more information, visit divvyhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.