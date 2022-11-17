Serenity Mental Health Centers announced Friday the opening of its new clinic in the Sugar Land area located in the Three Sugar Creek Center just off Highway 59 and Highway 90 Alternate. This will be Serenity’s third location in Texas, and its 14th clinic overall, according to the press release.
Texas ranks low in access to mental health services, ranking 51 out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. for providing mental health services to residents according to a 2022 Mental Health America study.
"This placement highlights a concerning struggle to provide residents with proper mental health treatments despite a high prevalence of mental illness among the population," the company said. "Serenity strives to fill this gap in mental health availability by focusing on an individual-focused patient care philosophy."
The range of services includes new healthcare technology such as TMS and ketamine therapy to provide patients with a customizable treatment plans and a higher chance of success, even in cases of treatment-resistant mental illness, the company said.
Serenity’s Sugar Land location will provide service to patients in Sugar Land and the surrounding areas of Houston, Katy, Spring, Pearland, Cypress, and Pasadena.
